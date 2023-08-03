Saguaro youngsters build bonds at football camp

Summer football camps have become a norm for high school programs in the East Valley and across Arizona.
It’s a way for teams to escape the scorching temperatures. It also provides the opportunity to build chemistry among the players.
Especially for freshman and junior varsity teams, camp provides the opportunity to truly come together and build bonds normally formed over a few months in just a few days.
Every team goes into camp with a different goal surrounding building chemistry as a unit.
Saguaro freshman Head Coach Ruben Pimbert wanted his kids to simply enjoy the experience.
“Some of our freshmen have never spent the night away from their parents,” Pimbert said. “It’s new for everybody. I want the kids to enjoy it. I want them to want to go to camp next year and continue in the program.
“And I really wanted to find leaders. There’re no parents, it’s just coaches and kids. We wanted the leaders to show themselves in the three days at camp.”
Pimbert’s wish was granted early on. And to no surprise, the two that stepped up the most also lead the offense at arguably the most important position on the field: quarterback.
Will Mencl may still be an incoming freshman at Saguaro, but he already looks the part of a potential star for the Sabercats.
At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Mencl became vocal with his teammates while in Heber at the camp run by American Youth and the BILT Foundation, which prides itself on “Building Individuals, Leaders and Teams.”
He began to direct teammates on the field during drills and backed up his leadership qualities with a strong arm and pinpoint accuracy.
It was the first time he had ever been to a camp in the middle of the forest. And it came just a week after he was invited to the varsity camp in California. Being able to bond with both groups was a special opportunity.
“I think the varsity level is more focused on football and getting better as a team,” Mencl said. “At the freshman level it’s team binding and being with this class because in three years we’ll be the seniors.”
Along with Mencl, sophomore quarterback Christian Sartor, also known as “Sharp,” also stepped up.
This was his second time at the camp in Heber, but first with Saguaro. Last year, he attended as a freshman at Mountain Ridge. He played four games for the Mountain Lions before making the decision to transfer. Now, he hopes to one day lead the Sabercat varsity team. It’s a position he showed he was capable of handling while in Heber, leading the team through various drills.
He did that, at times, while Mountain Ridge players — his former teammates — watched nearby.
“All my friends are here so it’s a little strange. You really can’t mess up because there’s someone watching,” Sartor said. “This isn’t a vacation, coming up to the woods. We came up here to work.”
Like Mencil, Sartor also spent time with the varsity in California, along with other freshman and sophomores that went up to Heber for a second camp.
But the two were vastly different.
California provided the classic cool west coast breeze and air. Heber was experiencing some of its hottest temperatures on record. Though still close to 20 degrees or more cooler than the Valley.
Cell phone service was difficult to find in Heber, and with up to five people in a room, the players were forced to interact with one another for entertainment.
“It’s fun to be with my brothers,” Mencl said. “People brought video games, we played board games, it’s fun.”
That they did. In their free time they hung out on a nearby swingest or had a team bonfire at night. After a camp-wide barbecue, they played a pickup game of basketball with players from Independence High School, who was also at the camp. Estrella Foothills watched as they walked by for practice to kick off the night sessions under portable lights with the dark woods surrounding both practice fields.
They were forced to sweep and mop after meals, a new concept for many players from all teams in attendance. But most importantly, they became a closer unit. Saguaro reaped the benefits of it in three days along with the teams with the Sabercats.
Mesquite, Marcos de Niza and American Leadership Academy — Ironwood had the same experience the weekend before while North High and Horizon, another Scottsdale school, arrived just hours after Saguaro left.
All in all, the camp experience was a unique one for Saguaro’s younger group. But they believe they came away better from it. It was some of the players’ first taste at what it takes to play for the Sabercats. They now know they’re next in line to carry on the program’s history of being a top contender.
“We built chemistry and the communication … we weren’t communicating at first but now we are,” Sartor said. “I’m super excited.”
