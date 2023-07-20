Salt River Fields hosts night baseball camps

The Salt River Fields Baseball Academy will host baseball camps for children ages 5 to 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22. Each camp is $125.
Chris Bonnell, director of marketing at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, said these camps at the park are special.
“These camps are unique where they’re going to be inside the main stadium of Salt River Fields and not just on like the backfields that we have,” Bonnell said.
“That creates a cool environment because kids don’t necessarily get to be on a major league quality stadium.”
Bonnell said the staff can also use the video board for instruction. Children will learn the fundamentals of baseball, such as hitting, fielding, throwing, catching, pitching and baserunning.
“With the age group we have, 5 to 12 years old, we really try to hammer home the fundamentals,” Bonnell said.
“A lot of drill work in hitting, pitching, fielding, catching. You’d be surprised how many kids at that age just don’t know how to play catch.”
Bonnell said the participants are separated into age groups and then visit stations to receive instruction. At the end of the training, Bonnell said the field is split into smaller sections and the kids can utilize the skills they learn to play in a game against each other.
Two nights are required, unless there are extenuating circumstances, Bonnell said. The academy would then try to work with the family.
Salt River Fields Baseball Academy was created in 2020 with the goal of bringing kids to the ballpark and introducing them to the sport.
The camp focuses on developing baseball skills, but positive reinforcement and fun are also included, Bonnell said.
“You try to make sure everybody has fun and learn something that may not be just the game of baseball but also just how to play well with others and how to conquer something and get better at something,” Bonnell said.
Cost is $125 per session Information: saltriverfields.com
